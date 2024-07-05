413 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by SpiderRock Advisors LLC

SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,581,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,927,000 after buying an additional 61,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,489,000 after buying an additional 68,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ROP stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $560.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $472.18 and a fifty-two week high of $569.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $541.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

