45,695 Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $649,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $790,000.
Shares of NYSE FLUT traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,715. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.31. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
