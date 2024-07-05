45,695 Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $649,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $790,000.

Shares of NYSE FLUT traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,715. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.31. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40.

FLUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,464.10.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

