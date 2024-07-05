4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,734.97

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,734.97 ($72.54) and traded as high as GBX 5,960 ($75.39). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 5,930 ($75.01), with a volume of 21,823 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,365 ($93.16) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,803.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,101.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,736.47.

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

