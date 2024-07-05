5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$7.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s current price.

VNP has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of TSE:VNP traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,399. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$535.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.72.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of C$87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.2529264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$25,536.00. In other news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$25,536.00. Also, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$30,044.00. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

