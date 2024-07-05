A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.32

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.32 and traded as low as C$28.36. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$28.80, with a volume of 16,300 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.29. The firm has a market cap of C$419.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.64.

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

