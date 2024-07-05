AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of AbbVie worth $180,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,519,000. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,310,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.