AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.610-10.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 2.530-2.570 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

