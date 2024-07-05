AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.530-2.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.610-10.810 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $166.00. 993,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.43 and a 200 day moving average of $167.77. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $293.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.