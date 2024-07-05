Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 120.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ABSI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absci has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Absci Price Performance

Absci stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. Absci has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $359.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,042.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Absci will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Absci

In other Absci news, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,279,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $98,897.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,059.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,279,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Absci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Absci by 2.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 8,253,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 222,222 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Absci in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,822,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Absci in the first quarter worth $244,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

