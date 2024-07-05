Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $50.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

