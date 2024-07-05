Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 164,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 59.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 539,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,712,000 after buying an additional 200,765 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.93. 361,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.04 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.