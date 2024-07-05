Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded down $3.34 on Friday, reaching $152.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,094. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.62. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.32 and a 52-week high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

View Our Latest Report on WMS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at $773,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $12,672,863.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.