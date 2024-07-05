Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Sells $16,055.04 in Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $16,055.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,204.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $16,055.04.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $14,058.52.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $106.95 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $126.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $474,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6,338.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,568,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 14.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 27,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

