Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Keith Rabois Sells 9,276 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $277,259.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Keith Rabois also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Affirm alerts:

On Wednesday, May 1st, Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Affirm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,347,000 after buying an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $1,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Affirm by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,895,000 after buying an additional 153,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,737,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,537,000 after buying an additional 213,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFRM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affirm

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.