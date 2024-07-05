Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 2%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.61 and last traded at $74.05. 7,056,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 17,564,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.57.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

The stock has a market cap of $188.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

