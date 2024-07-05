Alight’s (ALIT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

ALIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.72.

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.41 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alight news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,894,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at $771,753,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alight by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,041,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,454 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 22,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,060,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,745,000 after purchasing an additional 331,303 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 18,202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,171,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,711 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

