Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.26 and last traded at $47.26. Approximately 159,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 313,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $837.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

