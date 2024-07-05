Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Amer Sports Price Performance

NYSE AS opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Amer Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AS. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth $47,778,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth $7,301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at about $5,705,000. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at about $1,630,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

