American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 10.41% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VALQ. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of VALQ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.63. 6,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average is $55.68. The company has a market cap of $214.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.80. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

