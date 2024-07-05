American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.67.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $194.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

