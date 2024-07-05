Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Shares of DIVO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.91. 110,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

