Analysts Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) PT at $20.27

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OWL shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group raised Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OWL opened at $17.70 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

