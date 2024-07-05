Analysts Set Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) PT at $1,023.44

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,023.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of DECK opened at $935.69 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $484.02 and a 12 month high of $1,106.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $958.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $866.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after buying an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,751,448,000 after buying an additional 464,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after buying an additional 200,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $73,722,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

