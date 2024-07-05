Analysts Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Price Target at $51.00

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Murphy Oil

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,198,000 after buying an additional 2,038,692 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $16,349,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $12,988,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,132,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,746,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,397,000 after purchasing an additional 207,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

MUR stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.25. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $36.34 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.