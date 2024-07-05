Analysts Set Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Target Price at $25.83

Shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SVCO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of SVCO opened at $18.62 on Friday. Silvaco Group has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

