Analyzing Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) and Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Prestige Wealth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Synchrony Financial and Prestige Wealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 1 10 11 1 2.52 Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus target price of $45.10, suggesting a potential downside of 3.81%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Prestige Wealth.

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Prestige Wealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 13.49% 16.01% 1.84% Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Prestige Wealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $20.71 billion 0.91 $2.24 billion $6.97 6.73 Prestige Wealth $350,000.00 22.88 -$1.04 million N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Prestige Wealth.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Prestige Wealth on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; and healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries, such as American Eagle, Dick's Sporting Goods, Guitar Center, Kawasaki, Pandora, Polaris, Suzuki, and Sweetwater. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, telecommunications, jewelry, pets, and other industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Prestige Wealth

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. is a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.