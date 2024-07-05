Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Bought by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,137,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.61. 1,470,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,588. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.05 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

