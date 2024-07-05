Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.57. 2,560,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,708,493. The stock has a market cap of $200.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $249.42.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.