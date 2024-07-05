Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RCUS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 303,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,985. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,459,000 after acquiring an additional 110,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 158,094 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,613,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 145,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

