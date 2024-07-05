Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Down to $14.36

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.36, but opened at $13.87. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 59,371 shares traded.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was up 480.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $16,613,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,402,000 after purchasing an additional 186,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,094 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 26.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 145,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 129,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

