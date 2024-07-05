Ardor Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Ardor has a total market cap of $57.80 million and $2.05 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00044401 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

