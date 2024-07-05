ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) Shares Up 0.2%

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 10,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $101.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Get ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned about 0.17% of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF

The ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Israeli Innovation (USD)(TR) index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of Israeli companies causing advancements in the areas of genomics, health care, biotechnology, industrials, manufacturing, and IT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.