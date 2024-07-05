ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Up 5%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 181.88 and last traded at 176.61. 6,619,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 13,158,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at 168.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 103.68.

ARM Stock Up 6.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 131.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 113.65.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 8.5% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth $3,425,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 198.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 33,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

