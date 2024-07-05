Artivion (NYSE:AORT) PT Raised to $30.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Artivion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Artivion

Artivion Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. Artivion has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -107.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.30 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artivion will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AORT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Artivion by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Artivion by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Artivion by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Artivion by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artivion

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.