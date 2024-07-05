Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 18,021 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,808,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,253,000 after purchasing an additional 101,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,868,000 after purchasing an additional 628,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,440,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.24. 949,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,069. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.21.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.