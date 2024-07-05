Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,457 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after buying an additional 2,162,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after buying an additional 2,106,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,279.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,206,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,820,000 after buying an additional 1,156,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.93. 1,215,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,612. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.27.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.