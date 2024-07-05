Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 807 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.70.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $9.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $871.75. 345,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $386.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $812.88 and its 200-day moving average is $745.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $524.63 and a 52 week high of $873.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

