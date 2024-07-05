Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 161,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 425.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 226.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

Get Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW traded down $4.64 on Friday, hitting $910.87. 21,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $925.21 and its 200 day moving average is $927.37. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.