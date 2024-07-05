Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,442. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48. The stock has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $453.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.62.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

