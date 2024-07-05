Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 28,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,299.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,867 shares of company stock worth $3,370,272 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Down 0.8 %

RBA stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 92,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,766. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

