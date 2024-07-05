Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,979 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,778. The company has a market capitalization of $256.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.48 and a 200 day moving average of $276.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total transaction of $4,530,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,936,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,110,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,936,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total value of $4,530,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,936,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,110,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 484,152 shares of company stock valued at $131,779,561. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

