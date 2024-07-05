Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $4.59 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,376,000 after acquiring an additional 48,697 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,954,000 after acquiring an additional 192,119 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,416 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 991,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after buying an additional 841,891 shares during the period.

IJK traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.18. 45,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,135. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average is $85.49. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

