Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $883,000 Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,152,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,878,000 after acquiring an additional 46,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,251,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth about $124,523,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,716,000 after acquiring an additional 47,940 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,601,000 after acquiring an additional 438,443 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.08.

Light & Wonder Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.28. 65,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,273. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.16 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Light & Wonder Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

