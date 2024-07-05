Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $7.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.58. The stock had a trading volume of 23,422,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,355,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

