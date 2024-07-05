Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 55,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Blackstone by 14.1% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.70. The stock had a trading volume of 337,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day moving average is $124.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

