Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.41. 301,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,970. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

