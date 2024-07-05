Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,719 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 37.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,549,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 37,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.64.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $137.44. The company had a trading volume of 256,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.95. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

