Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,331 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,212,508,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $238,457,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $66,911,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,339,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $50,337,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.30.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of COR traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.58. 134,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,149. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $246.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.90 and its 200-day moving average is $228.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

