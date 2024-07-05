Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 89 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $271.24. 975,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,660. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $271.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

