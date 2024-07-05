Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Trading Up 7.7%

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 21,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.62 price target on shares of Aton Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
In other news, insider OU HEKTIK bought 101,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,465.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 552,000 shares of company stock worth $170,332. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt that explores for the Hamama West gold-silver deposit and Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc vein deposit, as well as operates Rodruin mineral deposit.
